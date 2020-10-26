EPR Properties [EPR] Is Currently 4.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

EPR Properties [NYSE: EPR] gained 4.15% or 1.03 points to close at $25.85 with a heavy trading volume of 1171760 shares. The company report on October 16, 2020 that EPR Properties Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for November 5, 2020.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at approximately 4:00 p.m. EST. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Webcasts page in the Investor Center on the Company’s website located at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts. To access the call, audio only, dial (866) 587-2930 and when prompted, provide the passcode 1372156.

It opened the trading session at $25.09, the shares rose to $25.92 and dropped to $24.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EPR points out that the company has recorded -0.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -105.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, EPR reached to a volume of 1171760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EPR Properties [EPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPR shares is $31.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for EPR Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $35 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for EPR Properties stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EPR Properties is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.06.

Trading performance analysis for EPR stock

EPR Properties [EPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.95. With this latest performance, EPR shares dropped by -3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for EPR Properties [EPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.73, while it was recorded at 23.87 for the last single week of trading, and 37.09 for the last 200 days.

EPR Properties [EPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EPR Properties [EPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.76 and a Gross Margin at +66.50. EPR Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.62.

Return on Total Capital for EPR is now 3.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EPR Properties [EPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.07. Additionally, EPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EPR Properties [EPR] managed to generate an average of $2,492,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

EPR Properties [EPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EPR Properties posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPR Properties go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EPR Properties [EPR]

There are presently around $1,655 million, or 87.70% of EPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,185,248, which is approximately -4.244% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,935,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.68 million in EPR stocks shares; and REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $108.53 million in EPR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EPR Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in EPR Properties [NYSE:EPR] by around 10,947,935 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 9,824,868 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 43,258,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,031,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,975,068 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,333,900 shares during the same period.