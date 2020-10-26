Cummins Inc. [CMI] Revenue clocked in at $20.21 billion, up 26.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Cummins Inc. [NYSE: CMI] price surged by 1.20 percent to reach at $2.69. The company report on October 19, 2020 that Cummins Launches New Digital Master Controls for Total System Control.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) announced the addition of two new Digital Master Controls (DMC), DMC2000 and 6000 to their suite of PowerCommand® power system paralleling products. The new Master Control products are enhanced to meet market needs while supporting a wide range of configurations suiting various design complexities. The pre-engineered system level controls will enable faster delivery time to customers at an optimized price.

A sum of 1041278 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 953.10K shares. Cummins Inc. shares reached a high of $227.51 and dropped to a low of $223.975 until finishing in the latest session at $226.28.

The one-year CMI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.35. The average equity rating for CMI stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cummins Inc. [CMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMI shares is $218.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cummins Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Cummins Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $193 to $240, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cummins Inc. is set at 5.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Cummins Inc. [CMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.56. With this latest performance, CMI shares gained by 10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.80 for Cummins Inc. [CMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.76, while it was recorded at 223.11 for the last single week of trading, and 175.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cummins Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cummins Inc. [CMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.63 and a Gross Margin at +25.29. Cummins Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Total Capital for CMI is now 22.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cummins Inc. [CMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.20. Additionally, CMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cummins Inc. [CMI] managed to generate an average of $36,679 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Cummins Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CMI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cummins Inc. posted 3.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.83/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cummins Inc. go to -2.10%.