CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] Stock trading around $1.77 per share: What’s Next?

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CASI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.62% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.27%. The company report on October 2, 2020 that CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentation At The 2020 AABB Virtual Annual Meeting.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced that research conducted at the New York Blood Center investigating the impact of CID-103 on RBC pretransfusion test methods, will be presented at the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB) Virtual Annual Meeting being held October 3-5, 2020.

Session: Plenary Oral Abstract SessionTitle: CID-103, an Anti-CD38 Monoclonal Antibody Demonstrates Decreased RBC Binding and Decreased Interference with Pretransfusion Test MethodsPoster Number: P-IG-9Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 4 from 1:15-2:15pm ET.

Over the last 12 months, CASI stock dropped by -48.25%.

The market cap for the stock reached $198.29 million, with 100.92 million shares outstanding and 70.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 444.19K shares, CASI stock reached a trading volume of 1006022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2016, representing the official price target for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.50 to $3, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CASI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

CASI Stock Performance Analysis:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.27. With this latest performance, CASI shares gained by 17.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6779, while it was recorded at 1.6460 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0756 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] shares currently have an operating margin of -968.07 and a Gross Margin at -32.78. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1114.31.

Return on Total Capital for CASI is now -38.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.02. Additionally, CASI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] managed to generate an average of -$368,256 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.30.

CASI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CASI.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 18.70% of CASI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CASI stocks are: IDG-ACCEL CHINA GROWTH FUND III ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 7,973,536, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,475,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.15 million in CASI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.51 million in CASI stock with ownership of nearly 6.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CASI] by around 1,367,252 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 228,646 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 21,285,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,881,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CASI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,528 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 80,554 shares during the same period.