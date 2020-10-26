Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] moved up 1.30: Why It’s Important

Amkor Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: AMKR] closed the trading session at $13.28 on 10/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.97, while the highest price level was $13.34. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Amkor Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 26, 2020.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, October 26, 2020. Amkor management will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, October 26, 2020.

The conference call can be accessed at Amkor’s website: www.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor’s website or by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415 (conference ID 13711716).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.15 percent and weekly performance of 3.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, AMKR reached to a volume of 1270724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMKR shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMKR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amkor Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Amkor Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on AMKR stock. On October 29, 2019, analysts increased their price target for AMKR shares from 8.20 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amkor Technology Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMKR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

AMKR stock trade performance evaluation

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, AMKR shares gained by 21.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.60 for Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.12, while it was recorded at 13.08 for the last single week of trading, and 11.25 for the last 200 days.

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.67 and a Gross Margin at +16.03. Amkor Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.98.

Return on Total Capital for AMKR is now 6.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.76. Additionally, AMKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] managed to generate an average of $4,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Amkor Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amkor Technology Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 187.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amkor Technology Inc. go to 29.80%.

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,281 million, or 40.80% of AMKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMKR stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 17,607,025, which is approximately -2.406% of the company’s market cap and around 13.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,610,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.19 million in AMKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $119.02 million in AMKR stock with ownership of nearly -10.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amkor Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Amkor Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:AMKR] by around 10,646,716 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 10,236,544 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 75,586,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,469,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMKR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,485,869 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,807,427 shares during the same period.