Market cap of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] reaches 4.21B – now what?

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SAIL] jumped around 1.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $45.18 at the close of the session, up 3.08%. The company report on October 8, 2020 that SailPoint Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity management, will report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

SailPoint will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be 1-855-327-6837 (toll free) or 1-631-891-4304 (toll/international). Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on SailPoint’s website at https://investors.sailpoint.com/. You can pre-register here.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock is now 91.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SAIL Stock saw the intraday high of $45.30 and lowest of $43.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.13, which means current price is +289.15% above from all time high which was touched on 10/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, SAIL reached a trading volume of 1183832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIL shares is $43.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SAIL stock. On July 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SAIL shares from 17 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAIL in the course of the last twelve months was 90.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

How has SAIL stock performed recently?

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, SAIL shares gained by 21.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 164.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.79 for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.53, while it was recorded at 45.08 for the last single week of trading, and 27.69 for the last 200 days.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]

There are presently around $4,327 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,288,751, which is approximately 1.259% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,638,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.95 million in SAIL stocks shares; and SOMA EQUITY PARTNERS LP, currently with $239.45 million in SAIL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SAIL] by around 18,214,835 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 11,765,576 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 65,782,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,762,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAIL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,232,578 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,859,953 shares during the same period.