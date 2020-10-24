Market cap of Ball Corporation [BLL] reaches 29.56B – now what?

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BLL] price plunged by -1.78 percent to reach at -$1.65. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Ball Corporation and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Announce Global Partnership to Advance Sustainability in Sports and Entertainment Through Aluminum Beverage Packaging, Improved Recycling Programs and Consumer Education.

Ball to become sustainable aluminum beverage packaging partner in leading global venues; hometown Denver venue to become ‘Ball Arena’.

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) today established a first-of-its kind global partnership across three marquee venues in Denver, Los Angeles and London. The partnership was founded on a shared vision to advance sustainability in sports and entertainment by strengthening in-venue aluminum recycling, providing fans with a more environmentally friendly fan experience and showcasing aluminum beverage packaging as the most sustainable choice.

A sum of 2005052 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.56M shares. Ball Corporation shares reached a high of $92.7314 and dropped to a low of $90.66 until finishing in the latest session at $91.13.

The one-year BLL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.26. The average equity rating for BLL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ball Corporation [BLL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLL shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Ball Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $77 to $68, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on BLL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLL in the course of the last twelve months was 314.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

BLL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ball Corporation [BLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, BLL shares gained by 14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.54 for Ball Corporation [BLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.06, while it was recorded at 91.58 for the last single week of trading, and 73.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ball Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +14.51. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.94.

Return on Total Capital for BLL is now 9.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ball Corporation [BLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 273.18. Additionally, BLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 221.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ball Corporation [BLL] managed to generate an average of $30,929 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BLL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ball Corporation posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 10.75%.

Ball Corporation [BLL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,952 million, or 86.80% of BLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,070,373, which is approximately -3.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,880,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in BLL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.21 billion in BLL stock with ownership of nearly -1.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ball Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Ball Corporation [NYSE:BLL] by around 23,894,595 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 19,843,926 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 230,072,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,811,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLL stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,131,004 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,681,214 shares during the same period.