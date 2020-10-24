Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] gain 15.80% so far this year. What now?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] closed the trading session at $107.09 on 10/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $100.00, while the highest price level was $107.70. The company report on October 12, 2020 that Exact Sciences Introduces the Oncotype MAP™ Pan-Cancer Tissue Test to Help Guide Treatment for Patients with Advanced Cancer.

Comprehensive genomic profiling panel aids therapy selection decisions for a breadth of solid tumor types.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) today announced the introduction of the Oncotype MAP™ Pan-Cancer Tissue test for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer. The Oncotype MAP test, previously known as PCDx, provides clinically actionable information from genomic alterations in hundreds of cancer-related genes, allowing physicians to understand a patient’s tumor profile and effectively recommend targeted therapies or clinical trials.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.80 percent and weekly performance of 4.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, EXAS reached to a volume of 1544625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $118.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $127, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on EXAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 4.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.20.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, EXAS shares gained by 44.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.39 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.64, while it was recorded at 104.04 for the last single week of trading, and 83.94 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.51 and a Gross Margin at +73.44. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.59.

Return on Total Capital for EXAS is now -7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.74. Additionally, EXAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] managed to generate an average of -$20,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exact Sciences Corporation posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXAS.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,208 million, or 91.80% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,448,631, which is approximately -1.533% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,762,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in EXAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $854.48 million in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly 3.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exact Sciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 13,657,950 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 12,219,115 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 106,799,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,676,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,227,520 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 4,480,942 shares during the same period.