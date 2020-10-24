Clarus Corporation [CLAR] moved up 3.63: Why It’s Important

Clarus Corporation [NASDAQ: CLAR] traded at a high on 10/22/20, posting a 3.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.12. The company report on October 23, 2020 that Clarus Corporation Withdraws Proposed Registered Offering of Convertible Senior Notes.

Clarus Corporation (Nasdaq: CLAR) (“Clarus,” “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) today announced that, as a result of equity capital markets volatility it has decided not to proceed with its previously announced proposed registered offering of convertible senior notes due 2026 in the aggregate amount of $85 million.

Management determined that, because the proposed transaction was opportunistic in nature and the terms and conditions offered to Clarus did not meet its expectations or recognize the future value expected for Clarus stockholders, it was inadvisable to proceed with the offering at this time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5549569 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clarus Corporation stands at 9.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.82%.

The market cap for CLAR stock reached $471.90 million, with 29.88 million shares outstanding and 21.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 126.39K shares, CLAR reached a trading volume of 5549569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clarus Corporation [CLAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLAR shares is $15.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Clarus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Clarus Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on CLAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarus Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLAR in the course of the last twelve months was 58.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has CLAR stock performed recently?

Clarus Corporation [CLAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, CLAR shares gained by 11.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.03 for Clarus Corporation [CLAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.82, while it was recorded at 14.90 for the last single week of trading, and 11.81 for the last 200 days.

Clarus Corporation [CLAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Clarus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for Clarus Corporation [CLAR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clarus Corporation posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarus Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clarus Corporation [CLAR]

There are presently around $291 million, or 85.20% of CLAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLAR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,400,743, which is approximately 1.011% of the company’s market cap and around 13.90% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN ADVISORY INC, holding 2,229,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.71 million in CLAR stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $32.94 million in CLAR stock with ownership of nearly -3.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Clarus Corporation [NASDAQ:CLAR] by around 1,022,380 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 1,117,243 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 17,100,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,240,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLAR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 380,063 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 500,586 shares during the same period.