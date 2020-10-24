BTIG Research slashes price target on TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] – find out why.

TripAdvisor Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIP] closed the trading session at $20.75 on 10/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.70, while the highest price level was $21.0177. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Tripadvisor Launches Menu Connect for Restaurants to Manage Their Complete Online Presence.

New solution enables restaurateurs worldwide to update menu and business information on all restaurant listing sites from one platform.

Tripadvisor ®, the world’s largest travel platform, today launched Menu Connect, an online listings management solution that enables restaurants to easily publish, update and manage their menu and business information across an expansive network of sites. Menu Connect utilizes SinglePlatform’s industry-leading technology that was acquired by Tripadvisor in December 2019. Today’s launch expands the U.S. and Canada-based solution to restaurants all around the world1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.70 percent and weekly performance of 4.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, TRIP reached to a volume of 3468760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIP shares is $21.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for TripAdvisor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2020, representing the official price target for TripAdvisor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on TRIP stock. On February 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TRIP shares from 45 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TripAdvisor Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05.

TRIP stock trade performance evaluation

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, TRIP shares gained by 9.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.10, while it was recorded at 19.76 for the last single week of trading, and 21.43 for the last 200 days.

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.99 and a Gross Margin at +85.90. TripAdvisor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.08.

Return on Total Capital for TRIP is now 12.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.38. Additionally, TRIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] managed to generate an average of $30,043 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.TripAdvisor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TripAdvisor Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIP.

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,949 million, or 85.10% of TRIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,180,660, which is approximately -10.35% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,761,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.81 million in TRIP stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $171.24 million in TRIP stock with ownership of nearly -2.738% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TripAdvisor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in TripAdvisor Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIP] by around 15,528,574 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 20,369,494 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 58,027,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,925,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIP stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,214,271 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,319,303 shares during the same period.