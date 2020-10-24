Berenberg lifts American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE: AMH] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $30.4118 during the day while it closed the day at $30.21. The company report on October 13, 2020 that American Homes 4 Rent Opens Treaty Oaks Community in St. Augustine, Florida.

New 31 home community leasing from the $1,900s.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is pleased to introduce Treaty Oaks in St. Augustine, Fla., which joins its rapidly growing family of newly built single-family rental home communities. Treaty Oaks is American Homes 4 Rent’s (“AH4R”) 59th new rental home community and its sixth in the Jacksonville market, building upon the success of its Black Creek Village, Calebs Cove and Kindlewood communities.

American Homes 4 Rent stock has also gained 2.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMH stock has inclined by 10.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.23% and gained 15.26% year-on date.

The market cap for AMH stock reached $9.19 billion, with 301.01 million shares outstanding and 255.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, AMH reached a trading volume of 1953310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMH shares is $31.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for American Homes 4 Rent shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2020, representing the official price target for American Homes 4 Rent stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $28, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on AMH stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AMH shares from 30 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Homes 4 Rent is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMH in the course of the last twelve months was 25.47.

AMH stock trade performance evaluation

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, AMH shares gained by 11.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.87, while it was recorded at 29.44 for the last single week of trading, and 26.79 for the last 200 days.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Homes 4 Rent posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMH.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,947 million, or 88.80% of AMH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,116,037, which is approximately -1.577% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,563,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $591.0 million in AMH stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $546.39 million in AMH stock with ownership of nearly 2.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

151 institutional holders increased their position in American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE:AMH] by around 25,388,572 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 22,233,877 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 215,421,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,044,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMH stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,353,804 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,322,873 shares during the same period.