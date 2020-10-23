Wolfe Research Initiated Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] jumped around 0.99 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $28.85 at the close of the session, up 3.55%. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Ally Financial Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today reported its third quarter 2020 financial results. View the full press release in PDF.

The news release, presentation and financial supplement also can be accessed in the following ways:.

Ally Financial Inc. stock is now -5.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALLY Stock saw the intraday high of $28.95 and lowest of $27.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.34, which means current price is +182.29% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 5212052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $29.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ALLY stock. On May 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ALLY shares from 23 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.13.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 23.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.88 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.93, while it was recorded at 28.44 for the last single week of trading, and 22.11 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ally Financial Inc. posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to 2.94%.

Insider trade positions for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

There are presently around $10,129 million, or 96.00% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,285,968, which is approximately -4.974% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 33,264,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $959.67 million in ALLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $958.32 million in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly 9.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

190 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 43,916,154 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 44,883,832 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 262,293,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,093,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,320,980 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 8,277,633 shares during the same period.