why WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.50

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] jumped around 0.8 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.30 at the close of the session, up 4.57%. The company report on October 22, 2020 that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: WSC) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the markets close.

Chief Executive Officer, Brad Soultz, President and Chief Operating Officer, Kelly Williams and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Boswell will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss the results.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock is now -1.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WSC Stock saw the intraday high of $18.31 and lowest of $17.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.79, which means current price is +145.64% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, WSC reached a trading volume of 1733436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on WSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has WSC stock performed recently?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, WSC shares gained by 14.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.06 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.44, while it was recorded at 17.45 for the last single week of trading, and 14.98 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. go to 40.60%.

Insider trade positions for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]

There are presently around $3,182 million, or 37.70% of WSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,577,169, which is approximately -41.839% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,786,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.79 million in WSC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $159.49 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly -39.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

140 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 37,656,411 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 33,028,270 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 103,168,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,852,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,656,000 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 6,573,197 shares during the same period.