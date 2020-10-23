why Pinterest Inc. [PINS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.60

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] gained 2.90% or 1.43 points to close at $50.81 with a heavy trading volume of 15616481 shares. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Pinterest Appoints Former Disney Executive Salaam Coleman Smith to Board of Directors.

Pinterest, Inc. announced today it has appointed Salaam Coleman Smith, former Executive Vice President of Programming and Strategy at Disney’s ABC Family and Freeform and former President of Comcast NBCUniversal’s Style Media, to its Board of Directors effective October 31, 2020.

The announcement follows the appointment of former Harpo Studios executive Andrea Wishom to its Board of Directors and the start of Aya Kanai, previously Marie Claire’s Editor-in-Chief, as Head of Content and Editorial Partnerships at Pinterest. These recent additions highlight the company’s commitment to fostering a platform with high quality and inspirational content that resonates with global audiences.

It opened the trading session at $50.35, the shares rose to $51.2275 and dropped to $48.2872, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PINS points out that the company has recorded 146.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -403.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.03M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 15616481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $39.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on PINS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 6571.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.80.

Trading performance analysis for PINS stock

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.40. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 28.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.10 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.15, while it was recorded at 47.08 for the last single week of trading, and 25.73 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.54 and a Gross Margin at +68.59. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.13.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -85.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.87. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$614,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

There are presently around $16,705 million, or 70.60% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,134,965, which is approximately 30.282% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, holding 18,877,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $959.16 million in PINS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $850.48 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 153.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 107,602,289 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 54,214,190 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 166,966,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,782,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,456,102 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 13,449,683 shares during the same period.