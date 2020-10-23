why MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.75

MaxLinear Inc. [NYSE: MXL] jumped around 3.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $26.52 at the close of the session, up 13.00%. The company report on October 22, 2020 that MaxLinear Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results Exceeding Prior Expectations.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced preliminary results for the third quarter 2020.

“During the third quarter, our business improved significantly with greater-than-expected revenues driven by strong demand in the broadband data access market, as well as market share gains across multiple product lines. We are benefiting from the work-from-home environment that is driving a noticeable inflection in demand for access data bandwidth and its in-home distribution utilizing multigigabit Wi-Fi. Our infrastructure business also saw meaningful quarterly improvements, which supports our positive outlook on new product ramps that are in the early stages of deployment,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.

MaxLinear Inc. stock is now 24.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MXL Stock saw the intraday high of $28.05 and lowest of $25.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.36, which means current price is +240.44% above from all time high which was touched on 08/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 486.48K shares, MXL reached a trading volume of 1899422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MXL shares is $32.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for MaxLinear Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2020, representing the official price target for MaxLinear Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on MXL stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MXL shares from 21 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MaxLinear Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXL in the course of the last twelve months was 35.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.37. With this latest performance, MXL shares gained by 18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.14 for MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.10, while it was recorded at 24.44 for the last single week of trading, and 19.94 for the last 200 days.

MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.12 and a Gross Margin at +45.59. MaxLinear Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.27.

Return on Total Capital for MXL is now -3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.28. Additionally, MXL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] managed to generate an average of -$28,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.MaxLinear Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MaxLinear Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MXL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MaxLinear Inc. go to 14.31%.

Insider trade positions for MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]

There are presently around $1,699 million, or 87.20% of MXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MXL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,579,202, which is approximately 1.376% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,159,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.87 million in MXL stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $124.74 million in MXL stock with ownership of nearly -1.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MaxLinear Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in MaxLinear Inc. [NYSE:MXL] by around 8,571,953 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 5,626,268 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 49,856,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,054,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MXL stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,141,668 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,815,502 shares during the same period.