Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] moved up 11.23: Why It’s Important

Webster Financial Corporation [NYSE: WBS] price surged by 11.23 percent to reach at $3.31. The company report on October 15, 2020 that HSA Bank and MyHealthMath Share Strategies on Using HSAs to Advance Health and Wealth Equity.

HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, N.A., and MyHealthMath announced today that they will co-sponsor a webinar on how Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) can be used to advance health and wealth equity. With the right employer support, HSAs can be an attractive option for all employees and can improve access to cost-effective healthcare.

“The unfortunate reality is that lower income populations are more likely to overpay on health insurance, leaving them less money for vital expenses and investments like retirement. This ultimately contributes to increasing wealth disparities,” says MyHealthMath Chief Mission Officer, Elizabeth Coté, MD, MPH. “This webinar can help employers break this cycle, increase enrollment in HSA-eligible plans, and provide more equitable benefits for all their employees.”.

A sum of 1195530 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 575.41K shares. Webster Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $33.33 and dropped to a low of $29.48 until finishing in the latest session at $32.79.

The one-year WBS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.36. The average equity rating for WBS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBS shares is $30.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Webster Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Webster Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on WBS stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WBS shares from 47 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Webster Financial Corporation is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBS in the course of the last twelve months was 37.22.

WBS Stock Performance Analysis:

Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.66. With this latest performance, WBS shares gained by 36.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.91 for Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.89, while it was recorded at 29.66 for the last single week of trading, and 30.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Webster Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

WBS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Webster Financial Corporation posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Webster Financial Corporation go to 19.40%.

Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,585 million, or 89.50% of WBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,728,124, which is approximately 1.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,880,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.2 million in WBS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $268.94 million in WBS stock with ownership of nearly -4.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

146 institutional holders increased their position in Webster Financial Corporation [NYSE:WBS] by around 8,282,465 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 7,724,623 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 62,834,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,841,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,710,228 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,498,591 shares during the same period.