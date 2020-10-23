W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] is -5.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

W. R. Berkley Corporation [NYSE: WRB] closed the trading session at $65.11 on 10/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.48, while the highest price level was $65.88. The company report on October 21, 2020 that W. R. Berkley Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results.

Gross Premiums Written Grew 8.1%; Return on Equity of 10.0%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today reported its third quarter 2020 results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.77 percent and weekly performance of 5.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 640.86K shares, WRB reached to a volume of 1251026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRB shares is $60.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for W. R. Berkley Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for W. R. Berkley Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W. R. Berkley Corporation is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRB in the course of the last twelve months was 12.64.

WRB stock trade performance evaluation

W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, WRB shares gained by 5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.07 for W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.14, while it was recorded at 62.73 for the last single week of trading, and 61.20 for the last 200 days.

W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.35. W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.63.

Return on Total Capital for WRB is now 11.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.62. Additionally, WRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] managed to generate an average of $91,011 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, W. R. Berkley Corporation posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. R. Berkley Corporation go to 5.65%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,333 million, or 73.40% of WRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,712,362, which is approximately -7.033% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,124,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $984.78 million in WRB stocks shares; and ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, currently with $678.95 million in WRB stock with ownership of nearly 8.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W. R. Berkley Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in W. R. Berkley Corporation [NYSE:WRB] by around 8,761,835 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 10,734,424 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 108,483,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,980,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRB stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,975,538 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,408,314 shares during the same period.