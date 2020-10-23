The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] Revenue clocked in at $14.29 billion, up 12.64% YTD: What’s Next?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.07% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.40%. The company report on October 20, 2020 that The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results on November 2, 2020.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will release fiscal 2021 first quarter results on November 2, 2020.

On that date, at 9:30 a.m. (ET), the Company will provide a live webcast of its conference call discussing the results, future prospects and recent corporate developments. Fabrizio Freda, President and CEO, and Tracey T. Travis, EVP and CFO, will host the call.

Over the last 12 months, EL stock rose by 25.69%. The one-year The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.93. The average equity rating for EL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.19 billion, with 360.60 million shares outstanding and 216.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, EL stock reached a trading volume of 1230036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $223.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $233, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on EL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 72.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.40. With this latest performance, EL shares gained by 10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.98 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.14, while it was recorded at 225.34 for the last single week of trading, and 194.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.01 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.80.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 19.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 223.35. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 182.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $14,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

EL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. posted 1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 14.09%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,422 million, or 90.80% of EL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,638,647, which is approximately 3.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,146,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 billion in EL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.52 billion in EL stock with ownership of nearly -1.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 448 institutional holders increased their position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL] by around 16,340,766 shares. Additionally, 475 investors decreased positions by around 19,190,042 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 164,006,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,537,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EL stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,124,279 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,097,638 shares during the same period.