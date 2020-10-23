Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] gain 34.06% so far this year. What now?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ: TXRH] gained 2.19% on the last trading session, reaching $75.50 price per share at the time. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Earnings on October 28, 2020.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing (877) 699-0953 or (647) 689-5456 for international calls. A replay of the call will be available until November 4, 2020 by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls. The passcode is 7594428.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. represents 69.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.23 billion with the latest information. TXRH stock price has been found in the range of $73.66 to $76.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 913.38K shares, TXRH reached a trading volume of 1040101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXRH shares is $63.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Texas Roadhouse Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $64, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on TXRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Roadhouse Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08.

Trading performance analysis for TXRH stock

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, TXRH shares gained by 23.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.88 for Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.11, while it was recorded at 74.00 for the last single week of trading, and 55.46 for the last 200 days.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.39 and a Gross Margin at +13.81. Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for TXRH is now 18.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.70. Additionally, TXRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] managed to generate an average of $2,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Roadhouse Inc. go to 5.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]

There are presently around $5,097 million, or 95.90% of TXRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,349,746, which is approximately 1.77% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,210,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $468.87 million in TXRH stocks shares; and NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB, currently with $319.46 million in TXRH stock with ownership of nearly 173.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Roadhouse Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ:TXRH] by around 14,595,436 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 10,336,895 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 42,575,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,507,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXRH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,802,281 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,858,330 shares during the same period.