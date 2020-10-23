Taglich Brothers slashes price target on AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] – find out why.

AeroCentury Corp. [AMEX: ACY] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.15 during the day while it closed the day at $2.37. The company report on October 6, 2020 that ATIF Holdings Limited Awarded RMB 3 Million Film Ads Contracts for Multiple Well-Known Brands.

AeroCentury Corp. stock has also gained 15.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACY stock has declined by -19.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 74.26% and lost -47.33% year-on date.

The market cap for ACY stock reached $3.51 million, with 1.55 million shares outstanding and 1.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.21K shares, ACY reached a trading volume of 1889013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]:

Taglich Brothers have made an estimate for AeroCentury Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AeroCentury Corp. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.85.

ACY stock trade performance evaluation

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.61. With this latest performance, ACY shares gained by 24.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.67 for AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 2.65 for the last 200 days.

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.99 and a Gross Margin at +71.26. AeroCentury Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.50.

Return on Total Capital for ACY is now 6.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 479.43. Additionally, ACY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 479.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] managed to generate an average of -$1,665,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AeroCentury Corp. posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACY.

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.10% of ACY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 34,500, which is approximately 18.557% of the company’s market cap and around 21.37% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 21,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in ACY stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $3000.0 in ACY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AeroCentury Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in AeroCentury Corp. [AMEX:ACY] by around 6,775 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 131,816 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 80,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,375 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 96,260 shares during the same period.