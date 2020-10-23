Friday, October 23, 2020
type here...
Finance

Taglich Brothers slashes price target on AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] – find out why.

By Misty Lee

Must read

Market

Market cap of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] reaches 101.34M – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. slipped around -0.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.97 at the close of the session, down -11.34%. The...
Read more
Finance

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] moved down -5.48: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. slipped around -0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.07 at the close of the session, down -5.48%....
Read more
Companies

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Is Currently -0.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CenterPoint Energy Inc. slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $20.80 at the close of the session, down -0.24%. The...
Read more
Industry

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] is -72.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
NanoVibronix Inc. gained 17.99% on the last trading session, reaching $0.79 price per share at the time. The company report on October 16,...
Read more

AeroCentury Corp. [AMEX: ACY] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.15 during the day while it closed the day at $2.37. The company report on October 6, 2020 that ATIF Holdings Limited Awarded RMB 3 Million Film Ads Contracts for Multiple Well-Known Brands.

ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd. (“LGC”), a leading multimedia, advertising and theatre operating firm in Northeast China, has been awarded film advertisement contracts, totaling RMB 3 million, with multiple well-known brands such as HongQi, Bank of Communications, Country Garden, Poly etc. for cinema screen advertising during the prime time of National Day’s Golden week holiday.

As the Chinese film industry continues to recover from pandemic Covid-19, most of the popular blockbusters have rescheduled to be released during the National Day’s Golden week, as such, the box office and attendance in theatres are expected to surge in the month of October. Most of its advertisement clients had already booked screens with LGC as early as this past September.

AeroCentury Corp. stock has also gained 15.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACY stock has declined by -19.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 74.26% and lost -47.33% year-on date.

The market cap for ACY stock reached $3.51 million, with 1.55 million shares outstanding and 1.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.21K shares, ACY reached a trading volume of 1889013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]:

Taglich Brothers have made an estimate for AeroCentury Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AeroCentury Corp. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.85.

ACY stock trade performance evaluation

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.61. With this latest performance, ACY shares gained by 24.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.67 for AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 2.65 for the last 200 days.

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.99 and a Gross Margin at +71.26. AeroCentury Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.50.

Return on Total Capital for ACY is now 6.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 479.43. Additionally, ACY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 479.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] managed to generate an average of -$1,665,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AeroCentury Corp. posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACY.

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.10% of ACY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 34,500, which is approximately 18.557% of the company’s market cap and around 21.37% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 21,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in ACY stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $3000.0 in ACY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AeroCentury Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in AeroCentury Corp. [AMEX:ACY] by around 6,775 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 131,816 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 80,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,375 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 96,260 shares during the same period.

Previous articleKeefe Bruyette lifts Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleColliers Securities Reiterated Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]. What else is Wall St. saying?

More articles

Finance

Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] Is Currently 5.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Independent Bank Group Inc. gained 5.09% or 2.5 points to close at $51.60 with a heavy trading volume of 1062060 shares. The company...
Read more
Finance

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] moved up 3.88: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Renewable Energy Group Inc. closed the trading session at $61.86 on 10/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Arconic Corporation [ARNC] reaches 2.59B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Arconic Corporation surged by $0.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $23.93 during the day while it...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Market Analysts see Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Valley National Bancorp traded at a high on 10/22/20, posting a 5.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.06. The...
Read more
Industry

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Revenue clocked in at $16.93 billion, down -37.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Lincoln National Corporation price surged by 6.87 percent to reach at $2.37. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Two-Thirds of Workers...
Read more
Finance

Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] Is Currently 5.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Independent Bank Group Inc. gained 5.09% or 2.5 points to close at $51.60 with a heavy trading volume of 1062060 shares. The company...
Read more
Companies

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] moved up 4.73: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Henry Schein Inc. closed the trading session at $66.63 on 10/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.845,...
Read more
Market

why Snap-on Incorporated [SNA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $156.00

Brandon Evans - 0
Snap-on Incorporated jumped around 14.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $169.45 at the close of the session, up 9.13%. The company...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Market Analysts see Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Valley National Bancorp traded at a high on 10/22/20, posting a 5.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.06. The...
Read more
Industry

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Revenue clocked in at $16.93 billion, down -37.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Lincoln National Corporation price surged by 6.87 percent to reach at $2.37. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Two-Thirds of Workers...
Read more

Popular Category