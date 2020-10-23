Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] Stock trading around $8.57 per share: What’s Next?

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SQBG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 50.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 59.89%. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Heelys and Reebok Team Up for a Collab.

A Classic and Familiar Twist on the Original Wheeled Sneaker.

Heelys, the original shoes with wheels, which is owned by Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:SQBG), is excited to announce a new collection with popular lifestyle footwear brand, Reebok. The collaboration features ten signature Reebok styles, with the added Heelys’ wheel technology.

Over the last 12 months, SQBG stock dropped by -52.88%. The average equity rating for SQBG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.31 million, with 1.64 million shares outstanding and 1.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 151.37K shares, SQBG stock reached a trading volume of 20567475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $6 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Sequential Brands Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while FBR & Co. analysts kept a Outperform rating on SQBG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sequential Brands Group Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQBG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

SQBG Stock Performance Analysis:

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.89. With this latest performance, SQBG shares gained by 90.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.07 for Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.46, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 8.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sequential Brands Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

SQBG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sequential Brands Group Inc. posted 2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -64.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQBG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 18.60% of SQBG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQBG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,392, which is approximately -3.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., holding 18,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in SQBG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in SQBG stock with ownership of nearly 81.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SQBG] by around 26,097 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 370,622 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 266,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQBG stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,542 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 166,259 shares during the same period.