Sempra Energy [SRE] Revenue clocked in at $11.20 billion, down -12.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Sempra Energy [NYSE: SRE] gained 2.30% on the last trading session, reaching $132.28 price per share at the time. The company report on October 23, 2020 that SoCalGas and The Laundry Truck LA Unveil New Equipment to Provide Free Laundry Services to Unhoused Angelenos.

Donations from SoCalGas help supply additional trailer to assist with personal care services.

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today partnered with The Laundry Truck LA (TLTLA) to unveil the organization’s newest trailer which will provide free mobile laundry services to unhoused individuals in the Greater Los Angeles area. The trailer is fully equipped with five sets of washers and dryers, a folding station, and a water heater. With the addition of the new trailer, TLTLA is expecting to complete over 10,000 loads of laundry by the end of 2020. Please see photos from the media event here.

Sempra Energy represents 293.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.39 billion with the latest information. SRE stock price has been found in the range of $128.27 to $132.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, SRE reached a trading volume of 1133268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sempra Energy [SRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRE shares is $143.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sempra Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Sempra Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $142, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sempra Energy is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRE in the course of the last twelve months was 319.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for SRE stock

Sempra Energy [SRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.91. With this latest performance, SRE shares gained by 15.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.93 for Sempra Energy [SRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.31, while it was recorded at 129.47 for the last single week of trading, and 128.43 for the last 200 days.

Sempra Energy [SRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sempra Energy [SRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.39 and a Gross Margin at +29.98. Sempra Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.98.

Return on Total Capital for SRE is now 5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sempra Energy [SRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, SRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sempra Energy [SRE] managed to generate an average of $131,362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Sempra Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Sempra Energy [SRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sempra Energy posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sempra Energy go to 6.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sempra Energy [SRE]

There are presently around $33,433 million, or 89.10% of SRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 26,135,615, which is approximately -9.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,752,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.41 billion in SRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.79 billion in SRE stock with ownership of nearly -5.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sempra Energy stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 388 institutional holders increased their position in Sempra Energy [NYSE:SRE] by around 17,931,401 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 16,863,464 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 217,946,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,740,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRE stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,648,043 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,561,714 shares during the same period.