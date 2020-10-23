Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] moved up 3.88: Why It’s Important

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: REGI] closed the trading session at $61.86 on 10/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $59.50, while the highest price level was $62.86. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Renewable Energy Group to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

– Conference Call to Follow at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT –.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. An investor conference call will follow at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT. The call will be hosted by Cynthia (CJ) Warner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Stone, Chief Financial Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 129.54 percent and weekly performance of 8.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 160.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 35.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 127.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 945.29K shares, REGI reached to a volume of 1050521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REGI shares is $71.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on REGI stock. On August 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for REGI shares from 35 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renewable Energy Group Inc. is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for REGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for REGI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

REGI stock trade performance evaluation

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, REGI shares gained by 35.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 301.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.20 for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.04, while it was recorded at 58.35 for the last single week of trading, and 31.04 for the last 200 days.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.69 and a Gross Margin at +21.16. Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.43.

Return on Total Capital for REGI is now 37.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.00. Additionally, REGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] managed to generate an average of $459,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.83.Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REGI.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,372 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,335,373, which is approximately 2.688% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,661,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.53 million in REGI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $189.51 million in REGI stock with ownership of nearly 12.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:REGI] by around 5,882,439 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 7,085,527 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 25,374,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,342,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REGI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,505,175 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,164,882 shares during the same period.