PacWest Bancorp [PACW] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $26

PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ: PACW] closed the trading session at $20.59 on 10/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.93, while the highest price level was $20.64. The company report on October 15, 2020 that PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2020.

Significant Items .

Net Earnings of $45.5 Million, or $0.38 Per Diluted Share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.20 percent and weekly performance of 10.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, PACW reached to a volume of 1523806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PacWest Bancorp [PACW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACW shares is $23.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for PacWest Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2019, representing the official price target for PacWest Bancorp stock. On February 25, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for PACW shares from 50 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PacWest Bancorp is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.90.

PACW stock trade performance evaluation

PacWest Bancorp [PACW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.64. With this latest performance, PACW shares gained by 28.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.17 for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.51, while it was recorded at 19.04 for the last single week of trading, and 22.04 for the last 200 days.

PacWest Bancorp [PACW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PacWest Bancorp [PACW] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.21. PacWest Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.83.

Return on Total Capital for PACW is now 8.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PacWest Bancorp [PACW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.19. Additionally, PACW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PacWest Bancorp [PACW] managed to generate an average of $252,563 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PacWest Bancorp [PACW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PacWest Bancorp posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PacWest Bancorp go to 10.00%.

PacWest Bancorp [PACW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,944 million, or 82.90% of PACW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,319,714, which is approximately -4.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,940,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.87 million in PACW stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $100.06 million in PACW stock with ownership of nearly -3.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PacWest Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ:PACW] by around 14,993,767 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 16,257,131 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 63,177,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,428,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACW stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,857,308 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,657,504 shares during the same period.