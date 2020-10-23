Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] moved up 5.17: Why It’s Important

Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE: OII] traded at a high on 10/22/20, posting a 5.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.07. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Riskalyze and Envestnet Announce Integration to Streamline Proposal Process for Advisors.

Single sign-on and deep integration will allow advisors to create and implement proposals for client portfolios across the two platforms.

Today, Riskalyze announced its expanded integration with Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), allowing advisors to create proposals for asset allocations through a single sign-on between the two platforms. Advisors will be able to use Riskalyze to generate Risk Numbers® for their clients, build proposals using the Risk Number, and implement those proposals directly into the Envestnet unified advice platform.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1219623 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oceaneering International Inc. stands at 5.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.93%.

The market cap for OII stock reached $430.44 million, with 99.27 million shares outstanding and 97.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, OII reached a trading volume of 1219623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]?

Cowen have made an estimate for Oceaneering International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $4 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Oceaneering International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oceaneering International Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for OII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

How has OII stock performed recently?

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, OII shares gained by 13.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.09 for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.46, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 6.52 for the last 200 days.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Oceaneering International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oceaneering International Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OII.

Insider trade positions for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]

There are presently around $352 million, or 88.80% of OII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,700,641, which is approximately 1.22% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,627,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.39 million in OII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $45.81 million in OII stock with ownership of nearly 4.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE:OII] by around 9,246,612 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 11,073,214 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 66,149,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,469,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OII stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,412,877 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,470,941 shares during the same period.