Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] moved up 18.48: Why It’s Important

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NASDAQ: NVFY] closed the trading session at $2.50 on 10/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.11, while the highest price level was $3.08. The company report on August 26, 2020 that Nova LifeStyle’s Diamond Sofa to Complement Live Appointments with Virtual Tours at Las Vegas Market Summer 2020.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) today announced, Diamond Sofa, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, will be participating at the Las Vegas Market Summer 2020, August 30 thru September 3. Diamond Sofa will be hosting virtual showroom tours daily during Summer Market via its Instagram platform and launching its first collection from India.

Las Vegas Market (LVMKT) offers buyers, designers and exhibitors an efficient, effective and compelling market experience. Located on a world-class, state-of-the-art campus, LVMKT provides thousands of cross-category furniture, gift and home decor resources, as well as access to quality accommodations, dining, and recreation. For additional information visit www.lasvegasmarket.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.14 percent and weekly performance of 36.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 127.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 61.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 65.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 67.52K shares, NVFY reached to a volume of 2254409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nova LifeStyle Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.61. With this latest performance, NVFY shares gained by 61.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.15 for Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.69, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 1.60 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.37 and a Gross Margin at +5.88. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.92.

Return on Total Capital for NVFY is now -7.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.08. Additionally, NVFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] managed to generate an average of -$191,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 34.70.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.70% of NVFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVFY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,072, which is approximately -56.863% of the company’s market cap and around 37.62% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 26,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65000.0 in NVFY stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $39000.0 in NVFY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NASDAQ:NVFY] by around 15,674 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 56,654 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 22,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVFY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,674 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 617 shares during the same period.