Market cap of Twitter Inc. [TWTR] reaches 39.96B – now what?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] price surged by 0.08 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on September 17, 2020 that WebMD and Twitter Announce First Health Content Partnership.

Collaboration leverages power of both platforms to inform, educate on health issues.

WebMD and Twitter today announced a partnership that marks the first content collaboration between Twitter and a health care platform.

A sum of 18270350 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.69M shares. Twitter Inc. shares reached a high of $50.3401 and dropped to a low of $48.11 until finishing in the latest session at $50.28.

The one-year TWTR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -30.63. The average equity rating for TWTR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $38.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $36 to $59.75. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. On July 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TWTR shares from 32 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 88.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.10.

TWTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.23. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.95 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.59, while it was recorded at 47.70 for the last single week of trading, and 34.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twitter Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.59 and a Gross Margin at +67.13. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.37.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 3.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.78. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of $299,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

TWTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twitter Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,130 million, or 74.60% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,338,241, which is approximately -0.759% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,414,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.69 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.5 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly 3.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 380 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 58,932,940 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 53,568,986 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 466,857,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 579,359,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,845,532 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 6,376,916 shares during the same period.