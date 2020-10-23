Market cap of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] reaches 4.07B – now what?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] gained 0.24% on the last trading session, reaching $29.57 price per share at the time.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated represents 136.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.07 billion with the latest information. HR stock price has been found in the range of $29.23 to $29.605.

If compared to the average trading volume of 899.31K shares, HR reached a trading volume of 1211075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on HR stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HR shares from 38 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for HR stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, HR shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.23, while it was recorded at 29.96 for the last single week of trading, and 30.77 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.18 and a Gross Margin at +23.24. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for HR is now 0.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.19. Additionally, HR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] managed to generate an average of $124,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]

There are presently around $3,797 million, or 99.70% of HR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,766,723, which is approximately -1.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,071,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $563.96 million in HR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $214.18 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly -3.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 15,932,767 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 19,635,978 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 92,827,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,396,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,657,411 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,872,814 shares during the same period.