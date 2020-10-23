Market Analysts see Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ: SSYS] gained 4.64% on the last trading session, reaching $15.56 price per share at the time. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The Company plans to hold the conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Web site at investors.stratasys.com; or directly at the following web address:.

Stratasys Ltd. represents 54.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $853.62 million with the latest information. SSYS stock price has been found in the range of $14.82 to $15.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 840.39K shares, SSYS reached a trading volume of 1379765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSYS shares is $16.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSYS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Stratasys Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $20 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Stratasys Ltd. stock. On May 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SSYS shares from 16 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stratasys Ltd. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for SSYS stock

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.72. With this latest performance, SSYS shares gained by 22.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.88 for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.97, while it was recorded at 14.76 for the last single week of trading, and 16.27 for the last 200 days.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.20 and a Gross Margin at +48.07. Stratasys Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.71.

Return on Total Capital for SSYS is now -0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.88. Additionally, SSYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] managed to generate an average of -$4,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Stratasys Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stratasys Ltd. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stratasys Ltd. go to 36.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]

There are presently around $660 million, or 78.00% of SSYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSYS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,290,045, which is approximately 15.262% of the company’s market cap and around 6.64% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 5,677,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.34 million in SSYS stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $85.02 million in SSYS stock with ownership of nearly -0.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stratasys Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ:SSYS] by around 6,971,256 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 7,694,528 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 27,741,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,407,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSYS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,998,866 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,286,407 shares during the same period.