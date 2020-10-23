Market Analysts see Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] gaining to $71. Time to buy?

Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE: RL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.80%. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Ralph Lauren Corporation and Parity.org Convene Fashion Industry Group to Take Action to Close the Gender Gap.

Group delivers an actionable roadmap for how brands can break down barriers to achieve gender equality and calls on the industry to sign onto The Parity Model™ to reach gender parity.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL), a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products, and Parity.org, a non-profit organization focused on bringing gender parity to the highest levels of business, along with PVH Corp., Lacoste, Tiffany & Co. and Movado Group Inc., today unveiled a new roadmap for the fashion industry to make measurable progress in achieving gender parity. The roadmap is outlined in a paper titled, “Unlocking Gender Parity in Fashion,” which offers industry peers step-by-step methods to help achieve gender parity and pay equality at all levels of their organizations.

Over the last 12 months, RL stock dropped by -20.61%. The one-year Ralph Lauren Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.25. The average equity rating for RL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.70 billion, with 73.10 million shares outstanding and 47.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, RL stock reached a trading volume of 1061532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RL shares is $84.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ralph Lauren Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $95 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Ralph Lauren Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $95, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on RL stock. On May 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RL shares from 92 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ralph Lauren Corporation is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for RL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for RL in the course of the last twelve months was 143.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

RL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, RL shares gained by 7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.04 for Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.40, while it was recorded at 74.96 for the last single week of trading, and 81.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ralph Lauren Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +54.53. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.24.

Return on Total Capital for RL is now 7.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.82. Additionally, RL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] managed to generate an average of $15,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Ralph Lauren Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

RL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ralph Lauren Corporation posted 2.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ralph Lauren Corporation go to 2.75%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,706 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,065,774, which is approximately -6.666% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,674,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.43 million in RL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $290.68 million in RL stock with ownership of nearly 1.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ralph Lauren Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE:RL] by around 8,047,115 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 8,579,401 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 31,432,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,058,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RL stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,119,021 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,187,076 shares during the same period.