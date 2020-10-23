Market Analysts see Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] gaining to $78. Time to buy?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [NYSE: PNW] jumped around 1.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $83.69 at the close of the session, up 1.65%. The company report on October 1, 2020 that Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2020 Third-Quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to release its 2020 third-quarter financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and recent developments.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock is now -6.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PNW Stock saw the intraday high of $84.20 and lowest of $81.935 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 105.51, which means current price is +39.37% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 894.27K shares, PNW reached a trading volume of 1024144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNW shares is $85.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on PNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has PNW stock performed recently?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, PNW shares gained by 16.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.19 for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.84, while it was recorded at 81.96 for the last single week of trading, and 80.71 for the last 200 days.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.85 and a Gross Margin at +28.32. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.51.

Return on Total Capital for PNW is now 6.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.02. Additionally, PNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] managed to generate an average of $5,549,691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation posted 2.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation go to 3.38%.

Insider trade positions for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]

There are presently around $7,970 million, or 87.50% of PNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,658,486, which is approximately -2.638% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,819,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $905.47 million in PNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $526.05 million in PNW stock with ownership of nearly -5.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [NYSE:PNW] by around 13,288,792 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 13,541,839 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 68,401,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,231,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNW stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,756,696 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,496,271 shares during the same period.