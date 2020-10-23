Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Revenue clocked in at $16.93 billion, down -37.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] price surged by 6.87 percent to reach at $2.37. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Two-Thirds of Workers Say Guaranteed Income Benefit in Retirement Plan a “Wow Factor” When Considering a Job Offer.

New research from Lincoln Financial Group shows more than half of workers would like to be automatically enrolled in an in-plan guaranteed income investment option.

If employers want to “wow” current and prospective employees, they should offer a guaranteed income option within their retirement plan, according to new research from Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC). Findings from a new consumer survey reveal that workers indicate a strong preference for employers that offer a guaranteed income option in their retirement plan, with nearly two in three saying they would see it as a “wow factor” when considering a job offer. And in their ideal world, 71% say all employers would offer an in-plan guaranteed income investment option.

A sum of 2374763 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.88M shares. Lincoln National Corporation shares reached a high of $36.99 and dropped to a low of $34.3554 until finishing in the latest session at $36.89.

The one-year LNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.84. The average equity rating for LNC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $44.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $35 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $40, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on LNC stock. On March 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LNC shares from 60 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.27.

LNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.40. With this latest performance, LNC shares gained by 21.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.92 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.64, while it was recorded at 34.68 for the last single week of trading, and 38.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lincoln National Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.35. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.13.

Return on Total Capital for LNC is now 6.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.56. Additionally, LNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] managed to generate an average of $78,014 per employee.

LNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lincoln National Corporation posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -110.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 18.36%.