J.Jill Inc. [JILL] moved up 8.74: Why It’s Important

J.Jill Inc. [NYSE: JILL] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.86 at the close of the session, up 8.74%. The company report on October 8, 2020 that J.Jill Names Claire Spofford as Chief Executive Officer.

20 year retail industry veteran to drive next chapter of growth for brand.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) today announced the appointment of Claire Spofford as Chief Executive Officer, effective no later than February 15. She will also become a member of the Board of Directors. Jim Scully will remain Interim CEO to ensure a smooth transition of the role. Spofford a veteran retail executive with more than 20 years of experience, most recently served as President of Cornerstone Brands.

J.Jill Inc. stock is now -24.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JILL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.96 and lowest of $0.7861 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.12, which means current price is +176.03% above from all time high which was touched on 07/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, JILL reached a trading volume of 2833677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about J.Jill Inc. [JILL]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for J.Jill Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2019, representing the official price target for J.Jill Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for J.Jill Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for JILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

How has JILL stock performed recently?

J.Jill Inc. [JILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.32. With this latest performance, JILL shares gained by 55.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.37 for J.Jill Inc. [JILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5785, while it was recorded at 0.7910 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6874 for the last 200 days.

J.Jill Inc. [JILL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and J.Jill Inc. [JILL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +56.51. J.Jill Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.60.

Return on Total Capital for JILL is now 4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, J.Jill Inc. [JILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,236.03. Additionally, JILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,140.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, J.Jill Inc. [JILL] managed to generate an average of -$34,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.J.Jill Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for J.Jill Inc. [JILL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, J.Jill Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JILL.

Insider trade positions for J.Jill Inc. [JILL]

There are presently around $4 million, or 64.30% of JILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JILL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 935,419, which is approximately 29.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 494,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in JILL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.38 million in JILL stock with ownership of nearly -65.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in J.Jill Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in J.Jill Inc. [NYSE:JILL] by around 1,384,120 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,083,078 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 524,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,942,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JILL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 674,372 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,367,216 shares during the same period.