Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] Is Currently 5.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Independent Bank Group Inc. [NASDAQ: IBTX] gained 5.09% or 2.5 points to close at $51.60 with a heavy trading volume of 1062060 shares. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q3 2020 Earnings Call.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, will hold a conference call to discuss 2020 third quarter results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 8:30 am EST. The related press release will be issued Monday, October 26, 2020 at 6:00 pm EST.

Conference Call Details.

It opened the trading session at $49.43, the shares rose to $51.95 and dropped to $49.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IBTX points out that the company has recorded 93.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -153.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 239.45K shares, IBTX reached to a volume of 1062060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBTX shares is $50.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Independent Bank Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Hovde Group dropped their target price from $59 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Independent Bank Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independent Bank Group Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBTX in the course of the last twelve months was 30.58.

Trading performance analysis for IBTX stock

Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.31. With this latest performance, IBTX shares gained by 24.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.63 for Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.56, while it was recorded at 49.33 for the last single week of trading, and 41.06 for the last 200 days.

Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.06. Independent Bank Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.27.

Return on Total Capital for IBTX is now 11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.07. Additionally, IBTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] managed to generate an average of $130,350 per employee.

Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Independent Bank Group Inc. posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independent Bank Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX]

There are presently around $1,643 million, or 77.00% of IBTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,657,189, which is approximately 92.209% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,809,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.59 million in IBTX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $135.79 million in IBTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Independent Bank Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Independent Bank Group Inc. [NASDAQ:IBTX] by around 9,292,067 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 7,972,466 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 14,576,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,840,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBTX stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 854,863 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,825,210 shares during the same period.