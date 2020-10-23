Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] moved up 4.73: Why It’s Important

Henry Schein Inc. [NASDAQ: HSIC] closed the trading session at $66.63 on 10/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.845, while the highest price level was $66.75. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Henry Schein Supports the Global Fight Against Cancer Through Its Practice Pink Program.

Now In Its 14th Year, Practice Pink Has Raised More Than $1.7M for Cancer Research, Prevention, and Awareness Efforts.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced that it will again support nonprofit organizations dedicated to the fight against cancer through its Practice Pink® program. Now in its 14th year, Henry Schein has donated more than $1.7 million through the program towards promoting early cancer detection, improving access to care, and supporting research and prevention efforts. Practice Pink, an international effort, is an initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the Company’s global corporate social responsibility program.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.13 percent and weekly performance of 8.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, HSIC reached to a volume of 1322951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSIC shares is $72.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Henry Schein Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $64 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Henry Schein Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on HSIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Henry Schein Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for HSIC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HSIC stock trade performance evaluation

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.59. With this latest performance, HSIC shares gained by 16.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.46 for Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.81, while it was recorded at 63.39 for the last single week of trading, and 60.98 for the last 200 days.

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +30.95. Henry Schein Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.15.

Return on Total Capital for HSIC is now 13.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.30. Additionally, HSIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] managed to generate an average of $27,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Henry Schein Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Henry Schein Inc. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Henry Schein Inc. go to 4.17%.

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,484 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,142,358, which is approximately -4.999% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LONGVIEW PARTNERS (GUERNSEY) LTD, holding 13,875,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $924.5 million in HSIC stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $892.07 million in HSIC stock with ownership of nearly 1.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Henry Schein Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Henry Schein Inc. [NASDAQ:HSIC] by around 12,473,178 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 18,968,119 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 110,898,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,339,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSIC stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,820,721 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,374,478 shares during the same period.