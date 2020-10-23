Goldman slashes price target on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] – find out why.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [NYSE: HGV] price surged by 2.46 percent to reach at $0.56. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Hilton Grand Vacations to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2020 before the financial markets open on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, followed by a teleconference at 11 a.m. (EDT).

Participants are encouraged to listen to the live webcast by logging onto the HGV Investor Relations website at http://investors.hgv.com/events-and-presentations.

A sum of 1354936 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 721.93K shares. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares reached a high of $23.60 and dropped to a low of $22.93 until finishing in the latest session at $23.34.

The one-year HGV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.13. The average equity rating for HGV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HGV shares is $27.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HGV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Janney analysts kept a Neutral rating on HGV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for HGV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for HGV in the course of the last twelve months was 14.64.

HGV Stock Performance Analysis:

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.14. With this latest performance, HGV shares gained by 14.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HGV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.82, while it was recorded at 22.30 for the last single week of trading, and 22.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.14 and a Gross Margin at +28.67. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.75.

Return on Total Capital for HGV is now 15.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 289.65. Additionally, HGV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] managed to generate an average of $23,710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.

HGV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HGV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. go to 14.17%.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,956 million, or 99.30% of HGV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HGV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,916,183, which is approximately 1.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,910,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.64 million in HGV stocks shares; and ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP, currently with $164.96 million in HGV stock with ownership of nearly -7.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [NYSE:HGV] by around 12,921,591 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 10,969,956 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 59,906,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,797,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HGV stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,042,148 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,925,988 shares during the same period.