Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] is -15.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.83 during the day while it closed the day at $3.73. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For November 5th.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced it would issue its earnings release containing third quarter results after the market closes on November 4, 2020. A conference call will be held on November 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter’s results. At this time, the company will report on business results and provide an update on the pending transaction with China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Genworth’s earnings release and third quarter financial supplement will be available through the company’s website, http://investor.genworth.com, at the time of their release to the public.

Genworth Financial Inc. stock has also gained 5.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNW stock has inclined by 69.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.12% and lost -15.23% year-on date.

The market cap for GNW stock reached $2.26 billion, with 594.01 million shares outstanding and 588.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 3637851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 0.87.

GNW stock trade performance evaluation

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.97. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 19.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.75 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genworth Financial Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -86.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,343 million, or 61.10% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 58,187,338, which is approximately -1.202% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,953,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.14 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $73.11 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 6.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

132 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 29,779,650 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 42,105,484 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 288,269,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,154,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,826,563 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 6,600,708 shares during the same period.