For Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF], Keefe Bruyette sees a rise to $21. What next?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $20.43 during the day while it closed the day at $20.36. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Jefferies Announces Co-Brand Alliance With TISCO Securities in Thailand.

Jefferies today announced that it has established a co-brand alliance with TISCO Securities Company Limited for the cash equities business in Thailand. Under the arrangement, Jefferies will distribute equity research on companies in Thailand produced by TISCO Securities on a co-branded basis to Jefferies’ global client base. Additionally, TISCO Securities will provide local equity brokerage services to Jefferies and its international clients.

TISCO Securities Company Limited is a long established and a leading equity brokerage house in Thailand. Its country-based team offers research, sales and trading, corporate access trading, and execution services to global and local institutional clients. Established in 1969 as the first investment bank in Thailand, TISCO became a founder member of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in 1975 and has been publicly recognized as an opinion leader in equity research and advisory and has received several awards of Best Equity House and Best Research House from local institutions and regional publications including SET Awards, Investment Analysts Association (IAA) and Asiamoney.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock has also loss -0.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JEF stock has inclined by 21.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 67.30% and lost -4.73% year-on date.

The market cap for JEF stock reached $5.19 billion, with 280.70 million shares outstanding and 194.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, JEF reached a trading volume of 1777342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for JEF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.83.

JEF stock trade performance evaluation

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, JEF shares gained by 19.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.65 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.30, while it was recorded at 20.12 for the last single week of trading, and 17.12 for the last 200 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.46 and a Gross Margin at +86.60. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.48.

Return on Total Capital for JEF is now 0.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.25. Additionally, JEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] managed to generate an average of $199,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,980 million, or 79.50% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,292,017, which is approximately -19.334% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,433,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.67 million in JEF stocks shares; and FIRST PACIFIC ADVISORS, LP, currently with $367.59 million in JEF stock with ownership of nearly -4.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF] by around 31,401,848 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 33,263,667 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 130,832,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,497,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JEF stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,667,216 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,936,374 shares during the same period.