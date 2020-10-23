For First Solar Inc. [FSLR], BofA Securities sees a rise to $88. What next?

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] surged by $1.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $83.36 during the day while it closed the day at $82.65. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Vistra Corp. Buys American, Selects First Solar PV Modules for Texas Projects.

First Solar to supply 869MWDC of Series 6 modules to power six projects with lowest carbon solar.

U.S.-headquartered First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced that Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) selected its high-performance photovoltaic (PV) solar modules to power its six recently announced solar energy projects across Texas. Under the agreement, First Solar will supply 869 megawatts (MW)DC of Series 6 modules to power five utility-scale solar projects, developed by Vistra, ranging from 50 to 200MWAC.

First Solar Inc. stock has also gained 0.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FSLR stock has inclined by 32.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 102.38% and gained 47.69% year-on date.

The market cap for FSLR stock reached $8.56 billion, with 105.93 million shares outstanding and 93.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, FSLR reached a trading volume of 2439513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $69.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. On July 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FSLR shares from 55 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 4.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.93.

FSLR stock trade performance evaluation

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 33.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.53 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.56, while it was recorded at 83.23 for the last single week of trading, and 54.92 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc. [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +17.88. First Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.75.

Return on Total Capital for FSLR is now 4.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.68. Additionally, FSLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] managed to generate an average of -$17,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Solar Inc. [FSLR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Solar Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -74.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 25.99%.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,496 million, or 69.10% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 11,034,682, which is approximately 122.812% of the company’s market cap and around 13.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,709,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $802.48 million in FSLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $587.43 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly -1.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 11,648,954 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 7,762,798 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 47,088,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,500,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,207,523 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,940,376 shares during the same period.