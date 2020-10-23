Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] Is Currently -2.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Extended Stay America Inc. [NASDAQ: STAY] price plunged by -2.16 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Extended Stay America Announces Dates for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Extended Stay America, Inc. and its paired-share REIT, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (collectively the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STAY), announced today that it will release its third quarter results after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020. A conference call will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, management will review the quarter’s results and performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A sum of 1406008 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.41M shares. Extended Stay America Inc. shares reached a high of $12.10 and dropped to a low of $11.72 until finishing in the latest session at $11.77.

The one-year STAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.82. The average equity rating for STAY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAY shares is $14.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Extended Stay America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $13.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Extended Stay America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $14, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on STAY stock. On January 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for STAY shares from 17 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extended Stay America Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for STAY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.06.

STAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, STAY shares gained by 2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.06 for Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.27, while it was recorded at 11.95 for the last single week of trading, and 11.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Extended Stay America Inc. Fundamentals:

STAY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Extended Stay America Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extended Stay America Inc. go to -9.69%.

Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,771 million, or 97.30% of STAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,187,047, which is approximately -12.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,277,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.2 million in STAY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $77.78 million in STAY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Extended Stay America Inc. [NASDAQ:STAY] by around 41,976,726 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 54,480,413 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 53,983,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,440,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAY stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,751,001 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 23,776,049 shares during the same period.