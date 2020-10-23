Saturday, October 24, 2020
type here...
Finance

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] Stock trading around $3.17 per share: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Industry

why WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.50

Annabelle Farmer - 0
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. jumped around 0.8 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.30 at the close of the session, up...
Read more
Industry

Comerica Incorporated [CMA] Stock trading around $45.12 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Comerica Incorporated stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.39% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Market

The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.64 during the day...
Read more
Industry

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] gain 34.06% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Texas Roadhouse Inc. gained 2.19% on the last trading session, reaching $75.50 price per share at the time. The company report on October...
Read more

Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE: CLNY] price plunged by -0.63 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Colony Capital Portfolio Company DataBank Announces Strategic Investment in EdgePresence.

Accelerates Edge Data Center Strategy with Modular Facilities to Augment DataBank’s Traditional Data Center Portfolio.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) today announced that DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, and a balance sheet investment of Colony Capital, has made a $30 million strategic investment in EdgePresence, an owner and operator of multi-tenant, modular data centers, providing space, power, bandwidth, and interconnection across key U.S. markets.

A sum of 3275477 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.04M shares. Colony Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $3.20 and dropped to a low of $3.145 until finishing in the latest session at $3.17.

The one-year CLNY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.46. The average equity rating for CLNY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNY shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colony Capital Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

CLNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, CLNY shares gained by 33.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.95 for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 3.14 for the last single week of trading, and 2.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colony Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

CLNY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colony Capital Inc. posted -1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -510.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNY.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,157 million, or 77.10% of CLNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,460,431, which is approximately -3.864% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,023,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.9 million in CLNY stocks shares; and CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC, currently with $88.0 million in CLNY stock with ownership of nearly -17.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE:CLNY] by around 47,422,910 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 62,528,526 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 255,182,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,134,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNY stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,870,004 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 8,725,758 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSouthern Copper Corporation [SCCO] gain 18.34% so far this year. What now?
Next articleOceaneering International Inc. [OII] moved up 5.17: Why It’s Important

More articles

Finance

why NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $296.53

Caleb Clifford - 0
NextEra Energy Inc. price surged by 1.54 percent to reach at $4.59. The company report on October 21, 2020 that NextEra Energy third-quarter...
Read more
Finance

Guggenheim Upgrade Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Finance

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] is -27.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Prudential Financial Inc. price surged by 2.69 percent to reach at $1.78. The company report on October 14, 2020 that PGIM: Plan sponsors...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Clarus Corporation [CLAR] moved up 3.63: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Clarus Corporation traded at a high on 10/22/20, posting a 3.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.12. The company...
Read more
Finance

why NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $296.53

Caleb Clifford - 0
NextEra Energy Inc. price surged by 1.54 percent to reach at $4.59. The company report on October 21, 2020 that NextEra Energy third-quarter...
Read more
Companies

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Stock trading around $203.93 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
PayPal Holdings Inc. loss -4.29% or -9.14 points to close at $203.93 with a heavy trading volume of 12372815 shares. The company report...
Read more
Market

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] gain 15.80% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Exact Sciences Corporation closed the trading session at $107.09 on 10/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $100.00,...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] reaches 4.21B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. jumped around 1.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $45.18 at the close of the session, up 3.08%....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Clarus Corporation [CLAR] moved up 3.63: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Clarus Corporation traded at a high on 10/22/20, posting a 3.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.12. The company...
Read more
Finance

why NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $296.53

Caleb Clifford - 0
NextEra Energy Inc. price surged by 1.54 percent to reach at $4.59. The company report on October 21, 2020 that NextEra Energy third-quarter...
Read more

Popular Category