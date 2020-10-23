Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] Stock trading around $3.17 per share: What’s Next?

Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE: CLNY] price plunged by -0.63 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Colony Capital Portfolio Company DataBank Announces Strategic Investment in EdgePresence.

Accelerates Edge Data Center Strategy with Modular Facilities to Augment DataBank’s Traditional Data Center Portfolio.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) today announced that DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, and a balance sheet investment of Colony Capital, has made a $30 million strategic investment in EdgePresence, an owner and operator of multi-tenant, modular data centers, providing space, power, bandwidth, and interconnection across key U.S. markets.

A sum of 3275477 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.04M shares. Colony Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $3.20 and dropped to a low of $3.145 until finishing in the latest session at $3.17.

The one-year CLNY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.46. The average equity rating for CLNY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNY shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colony Capital Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

CLNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, CLNY shares gained by 33.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.95 for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 3.14 for the last single week of trading, and 2.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colony Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

CLNY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colony Capital Inc. posted -1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -510.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNY.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,157 million, or 77.10% of CLNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,460,431, which is approximately -3.864% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,023,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.9 million in CLNY stocks shares; and CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC, currently with $88.0 million in CLNY stock with ownership of nearly -17.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE:CLNY] by around 47,422,910 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 62,528,526 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 255,182,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,134,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNY stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,870,004 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 8,725,758 shares during the same period.