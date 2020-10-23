Colliers Securities Reiterated Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brightcove Inc. [NASDAQ: BCOV] gained 3.93% on the last trading session, reaching $12.95 price per share at the time. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Brightcove, the Global and Industry-Defining Leader in Video, Unveils Bold New Brand.

The Trusted and Innovative Authority in Video for Leading Organizations Reinvigorates Brand Platform with Total Visual Redesign.

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) the global leader in video for business, today announced a complete reimagination of its brand, inclusive of all-new positioning and voice, as well as a bold new graphic identity. The rebrand comes at a time when video is being fully embraced by both consumers and businesses across all sectors. This solidifies the company’s mission to own the video platform conversation globally as the definitive voice on how video is hosted, shared, monetized and experienced, while achieving customers’ goals through its leading technology.

Brightcove Inc. represents 39.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $509.06 million with the latest information. BCOV stock price has been found in the range of $12.60 to $13.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 376.35K shares, BCOV reached a trading volume of 1108942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCOV shares is $14.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCOV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Brightcove Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Brightcove Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $12, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on BCOV stock. On May 22, 2018, analysts increased their price target for BCOV shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brightcove Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCOV in the course of the last twelve months was 50.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for BCOV stock

Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.84. With this latest performance, BCOV shares gained by 29.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.27 for Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.79, while it was recorded at 12.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.91 for the last 200 days.

Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.81 and a Gross Margin at +58.39. Brightcove Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.87.

Return on Total Capital for BCOV is now -10.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.12. Additionally, BCOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] managed to generate an average of -$35,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Brightcove Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brightcove Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brightcove Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]

There are presently around $449 million, or 89.20% of BCOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCOV stocks are: TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 4,293,226, which is approximately 5.281% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,750,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.56 million in BCOV stocks shares; and EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $41.21 million in BCOV stock with ownership of nearly 17.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brightcove Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Brightcove Inc. [NASDAQ:BCOV] by around 2,499,677 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 1,998,077 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 30,141,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,639,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCOV stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 626,088 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 572,207 shares during the same period.