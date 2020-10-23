Citigroup Downgrade Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $34.22 during the day while it closed the day at $33.99. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Aimco Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) will release Third Quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after the market closes. The Third Quarter 2020 earnings conference call will be conducted on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Live Conference Call.

Apartment Investment and Management Company stock has also loss -4.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AIV stock has declined by -6.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.27% and lost -34.19% year-on date.

The market cap for AIV stock reached $5.18 billion, with 148.54 million shares outstanding and 147.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, AIV reached a trading volume of 3019541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIV shares is $40.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $41, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on AIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIV in the course of the last twelve months was 39.10.

AIV stock trade performance evaluation

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, AIV shares dropped by -2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.60, while it was recorded at 34.08 for the last single week of trading, and 39.90 for the last 200 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.32 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.79.

Return on Total Capital for AIV is now -0.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.25. Additionally, AIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 246.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] managed to generate an average of $498,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,122 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,800,452, which is approximately -3.177% of the company’s market cap and around 0.84% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 14,084,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $478.72 million in AIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $421.36 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly -2.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 14,996,530 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 14,565,131 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 121,133,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,694,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,713,593 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,427,923 shares during the same period.