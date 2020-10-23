Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] Revenue clocked in at $1.33 billion, up 28.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Chart Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: GTLS] surged by $3.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $89.07 during the day while it closed the day at $86.91. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Chart Industries Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results.

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and energy industries, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Further details can be found in the supplemental presentation included with this release. All figures in this release and supplemental presentation represent our continuing operations. Highlights include:.

Third quarter 2020 orders of $262.7 million, a sequential increase of 7.4% over the second quarter 2020 (and flat to the third quarter of 2019), including record orders in Distribution & Storage hydrogen equipment, water treatment, LNG regas, ISO Containers and repair, service & leasing .

Chart Industries Inc. stock has also gained 2.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GTLS stock has inclined by 30.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 168.16% and gained 28.77% year-on date.

The market cap for GTLS stock reached $3.14 billion, with 35.99 million shares outstanding and 35.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 453.61K shares, GTLS reached a trading volume of 1347113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLS shares is $80.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Chart Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Chart Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on GTLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chart Industries Inc. is set at 3.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTLS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, GTLS shares gained by 33.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 168.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.40 for Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.04, while it was recorded at 84.80 for the last single week of trading, and 53.74 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.43 and a Gross Margin at +23.80. Chart Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.57.

Return on Total Capital for GTLS is now 5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.10. Additionally, GTLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] managed to generate an average of $8,079 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Chart Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chart Industries Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chart Industries Inc. go to 11.82%.

There are presently around $3,342 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,230,090, which is approximately 0.136% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,675,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.41 million in GTLS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $167.05 million in GTLS stock with ownership of nearly 2.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chart Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Chart Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:GTLS] by around 4,823,947 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 4,567,249 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 29,061,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,453,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTLS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 811,157 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 985,974 shares during the same period.