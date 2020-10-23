Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] Is Currently 8.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELH] surged by $1.71 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $23.5932 during the day while it closed the day at $22.99. The company report on September 17, 2020 that Celsius Converting Over 1,100 National Retail Chain Locations to Direct Store Delivery (DSD) Distribution Network.

Celsius Holdings Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced it commenced the conversion of more than 1,100 Target Store locations to its Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distribution network, which now includes more than 135 regional partners and continues to grow at an accelerated pace.

“Transitioning this premier, national retailer to our DSD network continues our rapid national platform expansion while significantly increasing sales volume in these accounts,” said John Fieldly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have steadily grown in Target from an initial two SKUs and 200 store test to national availability with five SKUs. We are thrilled to further partner with Target and to leverage the power of the DSD network which is a great catalyst to ensure product availability for our consumers. Our experience and data tells us that transitioning key accounts to our DSD network can significantly reduce out of stocks at retail, improve instore placements and drives increased sales volume, with organic growth rates increasing an incremental 100% at certain retailers.”.

Celsius Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 7.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CELH stock has inclined by 64.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 412.03% and gained 375.98% year-on date.

The market cap for CELH stock reached $1.68 billion, with 69.40 million shares outstanding and 28.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, CELH reached a trading volume of 1750513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $26.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CELH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 1866.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CELH stock trade performance evaluation

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.63. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 18.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 412.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 592.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.36 for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.26, while it was recorded at 21.54 for the last single week of trading, and 11.29 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.76 and a Gross Margin at +40.47. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.27.

Return on Total Capital for CELH is now -1.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.01. Additionally, CELH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] managed to generate an average of $83,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Celsius Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $729 million, or 44.90% of CELH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: ARCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 18,182,272, which is approximately -20.37% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,329,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.55 million in CELH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.95 million in CELH stock with ownership of nearly 0.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsius Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELH] by around 3,647,123 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 6,519,723 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 21,539,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,705,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELH stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,602,358 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,049,788 shares during the same period.