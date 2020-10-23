Bunge Limited [BG] is -1.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bunge Limited [NYSE: BG] jumped around 1.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $56.45 at the close of the session, up 2.45%. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Bunge Limited Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2020, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, prior to the market opening. The company’s management will also host a conference call on the same day at 7:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. A slide presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on www.bunge.com.

To listen to the call, please dial 1-844-735-3666. If you are located outside the United States or Canada, dial 1-412-317-5706. Please dial in five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast live at www.bunge.com.

Bunge Limited stock is now -1.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BG Stock saw the intraday high of $57.45 and lowest of $55.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.19, which means current price is +94.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, BG reached a trading volume of 1683177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bunge Limited [BG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BG shares is $61.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Bunge Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $39 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Bunge Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bunge Limited is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.00.

How has BG stock performed recently?

Bunge Limited [BG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, BG shares gained by 26.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.18 for Bunge Limited [BG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.76, while it was recorded at 55.15 for the last single week of trading, and 44.35 for the last 200 days.

Bunge Limited [BG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bunge Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Bunge Limited [BG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bunge Limited posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 193.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bunge Limited go to 10.10%.

Insider trade positions for Bunge Limited [BG]

There are presently around $6,248 million, or 81.90% of BG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,645,166, which is approximately 3.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,372,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $811.34 million in BG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $506.02 million in BG stock with ownership of nearly -4.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

168 institutional holders increased their position in Bunge Limited [NYSE:BG] by around 12,585,227 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 17,007,406 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 81,096,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,689,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BG stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,731,146 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,593,665 shares during the same period.