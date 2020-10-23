Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] is 22.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: BYFC] jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.88 at the close of the session, up 5.62%. The company report on September 24, 2020 that IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating the Following Companies; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CGIX, BYFC, BMCH, AKCA.

Broadway Financial Corporation stock is now 22.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BYFC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.90 and lowest of $1.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.23, which means current price is +80.77% above from all time high which was touched on 06/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, BYFC reached a trading volume of 1607029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadway Financial Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

How has BYFC stock performed recently?

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.05. With this latest performance, BYFC shares gained by 27.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.82 for Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6797, while it was recorded at 1.7770 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6264 for the last 200 days.

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.83. Broadway Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.15.

Return on Total Capital for BYFC is now -0.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.34. Additionally, BYFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] managed to generate an average of -$3,219 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.40% of BYFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 314,815, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 60.90% of the total institutional ownership; GRACE & WHITE INC /NY, holding 153,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in BYFC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.11 million in BYFC stock with ownership of nearly 501.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadway Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:BYFC] by around 231,701 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 474,593 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 147,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 559,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYFC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,568 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 474,593 shares during the same period.