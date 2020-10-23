Friday, October 23, 2020
type here...
Industry

Biogen Inc. [BIIB] fell -9.38% so far this year. What now?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Companies

why Perspecta Inc. [PRSP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.00

Misty Lee - 0
Perspecta Inc. gained 0.49% or 0.1 points to close at $20.43 with a heavy trading volume of 1567555 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Finance

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Stock trading around $37.47 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Conagra Brands Inc. plunged by -$0.44 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $38.26 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] moved down -6.11: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. traded at a low on 10/19/20, posting a -6.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at...
Read more
Industry

why Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $80.07

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc. gained 3.47% on the last trading session, reaching $114.69 price per share at the time. Enphase Energy Inc. represents 125.60...
Read more

Biogen Inc. [NASDAQ: BIIB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.96%. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Abarca Details First Value-Based Agreement For Medicaid Members Prescribed Biogen Products.

Case Study highlights how a Medicaid Plan now receives rebates from Biogen for patients who discontinued their treatment with Avonex® (interferon beta-1a) and Tecfidera® (dimethyl fumarate).

Abarca, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that is disrupting the industry with a new approach to technology and business practices released a new case study detailing a value-based agreement with Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) for Avonex® (interferon beta-1a) and Tecfidera® (dimethyl fumarate), select products in the drug maker’s leading multiple sclerosis (MS) portfolio. Originally launched in 2017, this was the first publicly disclosed value-based agreement to serve Medicaid populations.

Over the last 12 months, BIIB stock dropped by -4.60%. The one-year Biogen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.84. The average equity rating for BIIB stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.67 billion, with 160.60 million shares outstanding and 157.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, BIIB stock reached a trading volume of 1848431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Biogen Inc. [BIIB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIIB shares is $305.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIIB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Biogen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $303 to $273. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Biogen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $370 to $280, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on BIIB stock. On June 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BIIB shares from 360 to 297.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biogen Inc. is set at 7.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIIB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

BIIB Stock Performance Analysis:

Biogen Inc. [BIIB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.96. With this latest performance, BIIB shares dropped by -1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.52 for Biogen Inc. [BIIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 279.50, while it was recorded at 273.09 for the last single week of trading, and 293.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Biogen Inc. Fundamentals:

Biogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

BIIB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Biogen Inc. posted 9.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 8.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIIB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biogen Inc. go to -2.95%.

Biogen Inc. [BIIB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,498 million, or 88.00% of BIIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIIB stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 15,631,932, which is approximately -2.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,599,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.93 billion in BIIB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.46 billion in BIIB stock with ownership of nearly -9.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

428 institutional holders increased their position in Biogen Inc. [NASDAQ:BIIB] by around 8,802,054 shares. Additionally, 554 investors decreased positions by around 18,397,001 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 108,526,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,725,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIIB stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 644,750 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 1,697,477 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket cap of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] reaches 4.07B – now what?
Next articleAshford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] Stock trading around $1.63 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Industry

Cowen lifts Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Industry

Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] Is Currently -2.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Extended Stay America Inc. price plunged by -2.16 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Extended Stay...
Read more
Industry

Wells Fargo lifts Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Associated Banc-Corp price surged by 0.44 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on October 1, 2020 that La-Z-Boy Receives 2020 ASCM...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Market cap of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] reaches 336.32M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. loss -1.21% or -0.04 points to close at $3.27 with a heavy trading volume of 1580356 shares. The company...
Read more
Companies

Jefferies Resumed Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Performance Food Group Company closed the trading session at $36.26 on 10/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Market

Jefferies slashes price target on Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Wynn Resorts Limited jumped around 0.41 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $72.85 at the close of the session, up 0.57%. The...
Read more
Industry

Cowen lifts Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Finance

DTE Energy Company [DTE] stock Upgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $132

Edison Baldwin - 0
DTE Energy Company gained 0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $121.46 price per share at the time. DTE Energy Company represents 192.00...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Market cap of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] reaches 336.32M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. loss -1.21% or -0.04 points to close at $3.27 with a heavy trading volume of 1580356 shares. The company...
Read more
Companies

Jefferies Resumed Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Performance Food Group Company closed the trading session at $36.26 on 10/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

Popular Category