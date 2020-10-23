Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $1.50

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BPTH] price surged by 28.61 percent to reach at $1.17. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Bio-Path Receives Notice of Allowance for Strategic Patent for Prexigebersen in Combination with Front Line Cytidine Analogues or Bcr-Abl Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in a Variety of Cancers.

Growing Patent Estate Creates Value and Supports Key Combination Therapies.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance for claims related to the Company’s lead product candidate, prexigebersen, in combination with either a cytidine analogue, such as decitabine, or the Bcr-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors dasatinib and nilotinib. Prexigebersen is a liposomal formulation containing the antisense oligodeoxynucleotide targeting growth factor receptor-bound protein 2 (Grb2).

A sum of 49130293 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 161.74K shares. Bio-Path Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $6.09 and dropped to a low of $4.77 until finishing in the latest session at $5.26.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $5 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2016, representing the official price target for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on BPTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.14. With this latest performance, BPTH shares gained by 31.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.23 for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BPTH.

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.30% of BPTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,929, which is approximately -13.732% of the company’s market cap and around 1.26% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 45,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in BPTH stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.23 million in BPTH stock with ownership of nearly -26.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BPTH] by around 4,732 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 141,735 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 77,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPTH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,716 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,500 shares during the same period.