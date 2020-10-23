Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] is 5.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGLE] gained 3.35% on the last trading session, reaching $8.03 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2020 that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Announces Presentations on Arginase 1 Deficiency and Homocystinuria Programs at Two Upcoming Virtual Medical Meetings.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases, today announced the presentation of a poster on the misdiagnosis of Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D) as Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia at the joint 49th Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting/16th International Child Neurology Congress (CNS/ICNA). Additionally, the Company will give a poster presentation on the development of ACN00177, a novel engineered human enzyme therapy being investigated for the treatment of Homocystinuria, at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Virtual Meeting 2020.

CNS/ICNA Presentation Details.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. represents 52.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $359.50 million with the latest information. AGLE stock price has been found in the range of $7.73 to $8.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 270.04K shares, AGLE reached a trading volume of 1999427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, AGLE shares gained by 16.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.34, while it was recorded at 8.03 for the last single week of trading, and 7.31 for the last 200 days.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AGLE is now -121.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.53. Additionally, AGLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] managed to generate an average of -$1,029,658 per employee.Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGLE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]

There are presently around $303 million, or 92.80% of AGLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGLE stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 4,379,592, which is approximately 155.578% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 4,015,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.24 million in AGLE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $25.83 million in AGLE stock with ownership of nearly 68.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGLE] by around 17,706,027 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 841,421 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 19,231,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,778,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGLE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,370,871 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 223,306 shares during the same period.