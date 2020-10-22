why Coty Inc. [COTY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.27

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.26 at the close of the session, up 0.62%. The company report on October 22, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS COTY, GOCO, NKLA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

Coty Inc. stock is now -71.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COTY Stock saw the intraday high of $3.28 and lowest of $3.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.42, which means current price is +23.02% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.84M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 4625207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coty Inc. [COTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $4.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $3.10 to $3.25. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has COTY stock performed recently?

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $709 million, or 29.40% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,716,955, which is approximately -27.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,920,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.98 million in COTY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $51.04 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly 18099.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

132 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 54,644,791 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 101,852,745 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 60,900,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,398,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,395,222 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 31,435,744 shares during the same period.